Bag-owner gets bag due to sincerity of sanitary worker

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, a municipal corporation’s sanitary worker, Vijay Kachru Thombare, displayed his loyalty, after he found a bag lying abandoned near the railway tracks, while he was cleaning the vicinity in Mukundwadi Railway Station, recently. The work was being done by the supervisor Raju Hiwrale.

The worker found important documents in the bag like Aadhar Card, Pan Card, Election Card, ATM and Credit Card, Government Employee ID Card, wrist watch, keys of office and house, and personal diary.

The worker immediately contacted the number mentioned in the personal diary. The receiver informed the worker that his bag had been stolen 5-6 days ago and he has lodged a complaint with the police station as well.

In the meantime, the sanitary staff then informed the superiors assistant commissioner Prasad Deshpande and sanitary inspector Pramod Bankar, who then informed them to deposit the bag in the Pundaliknagar police station. The cops also took the details of the bag on record. Meanwhile, the worker is being applauded for his outstanding act and helping the bag-owner get his bag.