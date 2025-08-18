Bag scanning to begin at railway station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Work has begun to install an X-ray baggage scanner system at the railway station. The scanners have already arrived and will be made operational soon.

With increasing passenger traffic, railway authorities have decided to conduct baggage checks as a security measure. For this, barricades will be set up, and every passenger’s bag will be scanned before entry.

Photo: Baggage scanner machine installed at the railway station.