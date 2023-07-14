Bagade demands to appoint administrator to unearth details on 'Adarsh' scam

The MLA Haribhau Bagade today demanded the appointment of an administrator for all three organisations including Adarsh Nagri Sahkari Pathsanstha, Adarsh Mahila Nagari Sahkari Bank and Ginning Press.

Addressing the newsmen at a press conference Bagade said, “Due to the Adarsh scam the common man will lose faith in the co-operative societies. It will increase in the withdrawals by savings account holders. Besides, this will push the societies working transparently to suffer.”

It may be noted that the account holders have threatened of taking out morcha on Monday. The Rs 202 crore scam of the credit society is the talk of the town these days.

Bagade said, “After sanctioning the loan cases from the Pathsanstha, the cheque has been credited to the bank account. Hence I doubt whether the full amount as per the cheque has reached the borrower or not. The loan was sanctioned in the wrong way and its amount has been diverted and utilised. Hence it is impossible to recover it. There is a danger to the savings of the people, therefore, the money embezzled in the form of loans or invested in properties or other sources should be seized and the savings of the account holders should be returned. There is a need to appoint an administrator. There is a loan of Rs 16 crore on Ginning Press, therefore, the administrator should be appointed to know the measures being taken to recover it; what is going on in the bank, and all this should be brought before the public, demanded Bagade to the state government.

The cooperative minister Atul Save said, “The decision on appointing administrator on three societies of Adarsh Society. The government is ready and the decision upon it will be taken in the coming week. The proposal is ready even though I do not hold the portfolio of the Co-operative sector, but the government will be taking a decision on it, soon.”