Baha'i celebrates birth anniv of Bab and Baha'u'llah

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Baha'i community of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar celebrated the twin birth anniversary of the Bab and Baha'u'llah in the most distinctive way. 500 kgs of fruits were distributed to hundreds of patients, mostly from rural areas who were affected by the recent floods, at the Government Medical College and Hospital. The community also organised a medical camp at Gadana village. Over 100 patients were treated by Dr Gunpreet Manjule and Dr Mehek Shaikh with the help of Arnica Homeopathy Clinic and Research Centre. Medicines were distributed free of cost. The Baha'i faith stands for the oneness of mankind and the unity of the human race. It is an obligation on every individual to strive for uplifting and uniting mankind as one family.