Baijabai Shahane Passes Away
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 16, 2025 20:40 IST2025-06-16T20:40:03+5:302025-06-16T20:40:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Baijabai Nagorao Shahane (96), a resident of Tanajinagar, Cidco N-2, passed away early Monday morning. She is survived by two sons, two daughters, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. She was the mother of senior journalist Bhagwan Shahane and BJP leader Balaji Shahane. The last rites were performed in the afternoon at the Mukundwadi crematorium. (Photo)Open in app