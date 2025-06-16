Baijabai Shahane Passes Away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Baijabai Nagorao Shahane (96), a resident of Tanajinagar, Cidco N-2, passed away early Monday morning. She is survived by two sons, two daughters, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. She was the mother of senior journalist Bhagwan Shahane and BJP leader Balaji Shahane. The last rites were performed in the afternoon at the Mukundwadi crematorium. (Photo)