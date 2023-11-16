Baiju Patil clinches global recognition with 'Agnidivyatun Zep'

Wins top prize in ‘World Wildlife Photography’ competition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Baiju Patil, a seasoned wildlife photographer, has secured the prestigious first prize in the global 'Wings on Fire' category at the world wildlife photography competition. His captivating photograph of a drongo, titled 'Agnidivyatun Zep,' stood out among 8800 submissions worldwide.

Patil, who has amassed an impressive 132 awards in national and international wildlife photography competitions, was honored at a recent prize distribution ceremony in Portugal. The award-winning image, capturing a drongo amidst flames in Dharur, Beed district of Marathwada, showcases Patil's dedication and perseverance over four years. Despite facing challenges such as burning shoe soles and enduring the heat of flames, Patil's meticulous study of the bird's behavior resulted in a stunning portrayal of the drongo's pursuit of prey amidst the burning sugarcane fields.

Acknowledging Patil's exceptional contribution to the field, Lokmat had published Baiju's book called ‘Wild Step’ and was encouraged by chairman of Lokmat group of newspapers Dr Vijay Darda.