Baiju Patil wins Silver Medal in ‘World Bird Photographer ' contest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Renowned wildlife photographer Baiju Patil won second place (silver medal) for the country in the ‘World Bird Photographer of the Year – 2025' competition. This achievement marks India’s first-ever silver medal in this elite competition.

Box

The "World Bird Photographer of the Year" is considered one of the most prestigious and competitive international photography contests dedicated to bird photography. This year, the competition witnessed participation from over 33,000 photographers worldwide, organised in the United Kingdom.

Box

Winning photograph

"Through the Marigold"– this striking image was selected as the award-winning photograph of the competition and it was captured in Hiware Bazar (Ahilyanagar). The image features a 'swallow bird mid-flight, captured from a completely inverted angle, while Baiju Patil lay flat on the ground in a field of marigold flowers.

Remarkably, his three photographs were selected in the final round of the competition. The two other images will be published in the official competition book.

Box

Victory belongs to all Indians

With over 36 years of experience in wildlife and bird photography, he has won more than 165 national and international awards. Baiju Patil said, “Winning this competition has been a lifelong dream. I’ve reached the final round several times, but this year, that dream finally came true. This victory is not just mine—it belongs to all Indians. I’m honoured to represent my country on the world stage. This award is for every nature photographer who works tirelessly to protect our environment.”