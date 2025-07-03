Bail blown on a technicality, now justice knocks again

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A special court has cancelled the bail of five men accused in the Mukundwadi murder case and ordered their re-arrest within 24 hours. The earlier bail, granted on procedural grounds, was revoked after police addressed the lapses.

The accused Mastan alias Nanna Qureshi (29), Sameer Khan (19), Babar Shaikh (32), Sajid alias Sajjuu Qureshi (29), and Nasir Khan (20) had allegedly killed Nitin Sankpal and injured two others in a brutal knife attack over a petty dispute. The incident occurred at night near the Mukundwadi crematorium. Sankpal died on the spot, while Sachin Sankpal and Datta Jadhav sustained serious injuries. Though initially arrested, the five were released on bail within nine hours due to police failing to submit written arrest reasons and notify families. This sparked criticism and prompted the police to arrest them in a separate robbery case, securing custody from June 21 to 30. Assistant commissioner of police Sudarshan Patil later filed a fresh plea for re-arrest. Public prosecutor A. S. Deshpande argued that the earlier bail was not merit-based but a result of technical lapses, which had now been rectified. He stressed the gravity of the crime and the need for further custodial interrogation. The court accepted the prosecution’s argument, citing the seriousness of the offence. It directed that the accused be presented in court within 24 hours. If they are in custody for another case, the police may apply for their transfer. Copies of the order have been issued to the police, victims, and defence. The accused, currently lodged in Harsul Jail, are to be taken into police custody today.