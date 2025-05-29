Bail denied in ₹21.59 crore case involving forged net banking access

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A sessions court has denied regular bail to Yashoda Shetty, accused in the Rs 21.59 crore embezzlement case linked to the Divisional Sports Complex Committee. The fraud involved unauthorized activation of a net banking facility using forged documents. The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge N.S. Momin.

The financial scam was uncovered on December 22, 2024, prompting the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to arrest 11 individuals. The prime accused, 21-year-old contractual employee Harshkumar Kshirsagar, allegedly orchestrated the scheme.

Those arrested include Yashoda Shetty and her husband B.K. Jeevan, Harsh’s friend Arpita Wadkar, Web Multi Services Manager Nagesh Dongre, Harsh’s parents Manisha and Anil Kshirsagar, Maternal uncle Hitesh Shardul, Sports department clerk Swapnil Tryambak Tangade, Indian Bank Assistant Manager Sachin Ramesh Waghmare and Bank clerk Nitin Narayanrao Lakhole All accused were initially placed in police custody and later sent to judicial remand. Yashoda Shetty’s subsequent plea for regular bail was rejected. Assistant Public Prosecutor Anil Hivarale represented the State.