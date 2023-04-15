Bail of six culprits in Ohargaon case rejected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The bail application of six culprits in clash in Ohargaon village on Jatwada road was rejected by session Judge VM Sundale. Two groups had clashed in the village after a banner was torn. The police had arrested around 20 people.

Six of the culprits had applied for bail. However, the court rejected the bail application of Feroz Babu Khan Pathan, Shahbaz Khan Pathan, Imran Pathan Daulatkhan Pathan, Meena Nalawade, Narmada Fuke and Vanita Padul (Ohargaon, Jatwada road). Assistant public prosecutor BN Adhav represented the government.