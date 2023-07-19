‘Baipan Bhari Deva’ team to meet Sakhis

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The team of ‘Baipan Bhari Deva’ movie, which has received a huge response from women will chat with Lokmat Sakhi Manch members in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on July 18.

The movie has made a lucrative business at the box office. The actors of the film will interact with the Sakhis in Lokmat Sakhi Manch and the Chhate Group organised the ‘Gappa Tappa’ programme to be held at 3 pm at Sant Eknath Rangmandir in Osmanpura. The film highlights the lives of women. They are committed to their houses and workplaces. They do not spare any time for themselves. This film tells what they can do when they come together. The catchline of the film, “No tension, full tashan’, the people are curiously visiting the cinema halls to watch the movie. The spectators have given an overwhelming response and hence the actors are thrilled. They are coming to the city on Tuesday and the Sakhi Manch members will get the opportunity to interact with them. Reserve the time for the afternoon and meet their favourite actresses, the organisers appealed. They must bring their identity cards with them for entry to this programme.

Delight of songs

A programme of Hindi - Marathi songs has also been organised before the interaction of the actors with the Sakhis. Renowned singer Shravani Mahajan will sing various songs on the occasion.

Salute to the contribution of women

The ‘Baipan Bhari Deva’ movie has put a light on the lives of women. Every woman will feel that this is her own story. We salute the contribution of each woman. The movie is being discussed at every house. The actors will interact with the Lokmat Sakhi Manch members in Gappa Tappa programme. We are fortunate that we are the medium as organisers between the actors and the audience.

- Gopichand Chhate, president Chhate Group