Bajaj Hospital gets NABH Digital Health Excellence award

City’s Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital (KBH) has been conferred the prestigious ‘National Digital Health Excellence Award’ at the National Patient Safety Conference organised by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) in New Delhi, recently.

KBH is the only hospital in the state to receive this honour, said a Hospital press statement.

The award was presented by Dr Atul Mohan Kochhar, CEO of NABH and Rizwan Koita, Chairman of Quality Council of India and was received by the KBH team led by CEO Dr George Fernandes and Medical Director Dr Ajay Rotte.

Dr Fernandes said, “By harnessing digital health tools, we aim to deliver inclusive, efficient and personalised care.”

Dr Rotte emphasized the role of digital health in transforming healthcare delivery. The KBH has introduced digital health records, AI-driven analytics, and advanced patient monitoring systems. It has the first and only NABH-accredited hospital for Digital Health Standards in Marathwada.