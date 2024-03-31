Bajajnagar residents face water shortage for eight days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents of Bajajnagar in Waluj area, have been grappling with a severe water shortage for the past eight days. The crisis is attributed to the collapse of water planning in the area.

Citizens expressed frustration with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, which is responsible for water supply in Bajajnagar. They demanded that MIDC supply water tankers as the tap water supply remained disrupted. Residents voiced their concerns about the affordability of water tankers, stating that the price of a tanker is Rs 500 and many are not able to afford the water expense.

The water shortage isn't limited to Bajajnagar. Villages like Tisgaon, Golwadi, and Pandharpur have also been facing acute water scarcity for fifteen days. Women in these villages are reportedly forced to trek to nearby factories for water, only to be denied by security guards due to the increasing number of people.

Dwindling water reserves

Reports indicate a significant decrease in water levels across dams and projects supplying the area. The Tembhapuri medium project, for instance, has a current stock of only 8.04 million cubic meters, which is considerably lower than its capacity of 19.63 million cubic meters.