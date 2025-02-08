Bajirao Tathe passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 8, 2025 07:00 PM2025-02-08T19:00:03+5:302025-02-08T19:13:21+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bajirao Savanda Tathe (76, Begumpura) died of cardiac arrest recently. He leaves behind one son, four daughters ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bajirao Savanda Tathe (76, Begumpura) died of cardiac arrest recently. He leaves behind one son, four daughters and grandchildren. The last rites were performed on him at his native place Gevrai Semi (Sillod).Open in app