Bajirao Tathe passes away

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 8, 2025 07:00 PM2025-02-08T19:00:03+5:302025-02-08T19:13:21+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bajirao Savanda Tathe (76, Begumpura) died of cardiac arrest recently. He leaves behind one son, four daughters ...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bajirao Savanda Tathe (76, Begumpura) died of cardiac arrest recently. He leaves behind one son, four daughters and grandchildren. The last rites were performed on him at his native place Gevrai Semi (Sillod).

