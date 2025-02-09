Bakliwal gets just 1-day PCR!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Satara Police arrested builder Kunal Bakliwal (38, Beed Bypass) for allegedly assaulting and unlawfully confining a caterer who demanded payment of Rs25.70 lakh. A court remanded him to one-day police custody on Sunday, confirmed PI Sangram Tathe.

According to the complaint filed at Satara Police Station, the victim, Amit Kasliwal, had an outstanding payment of Rs 25.70 lakh for catering services from Bakliwal. On January 12, 2025, between 3 pm and 6 pm, Bakliwal and his associate Sagar Bhanushali allegedly lured Kasliwal to an under-construction building in 180 Green Society, Beed Bypass, under the pretence of making the payment. However, once he arrived, he was locked inside a flat for three hours and brutally beaten with the help of Bakliwal’s driver and domestic staff. The accused allegedly recorded videos of the assault and circulated them, further robbing Kasliwal of his gold chain worth Rs 1.5 lakh. Following the complaint, a case was registered against four individuals at Satara Police Station on Saturday. Bakliwal was subsequently arrested. While the police sought five-day custody, the court granted only one day of police custody.

More troubles ahead for Bakliwal

Investigators suspect the assault video might be stored on Bakliwal’s mobile phone, which is currently in the possession of Kranti Chowk Police. Satara Police are set to take over the phone for further examination. Additionally, CCTV footage from the building has been seized, which could provide crucial evidence. Authorities are also probing whether Bakliwal has been involved in similar offences in the past, potentially leading to further legal complications for him.