Bakliwal’s crime spree continues

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Just 12 days after his arrest for threatening traffic police, Kunal Dilip Bakliwal (38, Beed Bypass) has landed in police custody once again. Satara Police arrested him on Saturday night for allegedly defrauding a businessman, orchestrating a brutal assault through goons and issuing death threats a fresh chapter in his growing list of controversies.

Amit Kasliwal (Shrikrishnanagar, Deolai) lodged a complaint detailing how Kunal Bakliwal’s deceitful tactics bled him of nearly Rs 25.7 lakh. In November 5, 2022, Kasliwal catered a religious event at Bakliwal’s residence for 2,500 guests, only to be stonewalled when it came to payment of Rs 16 lakh. Demands for dues were met with threats instead of money. Then, on December 9, 2024, Bakliwal dangled another bait promising full payment if Kasliwal handled his daughter’s birthday event. Falling for it, Kasliwal completed work worth Rs 9.7 lakh on December 17, only to be duped once again.

---------------------------(BOX)------------------------

Assault on the 12th floor

Bakliwal lured Kasliwal to an under-construction building opposite Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital, setting the stage for a merciless ambush on January 12. At 3 pm, Bakliwal, his driver, a worker and Sagar Bhanushali launched a brutal assault wielding a hockey stick, wooden rod and bare fists. As if that wasn’t enough, his worker snatched a 3.2 tola gold chain, adding theft to the list of crimes. The entire attack was recorded and circulated, while Kasliwal was locked away for three hours, waiting for his brother to ransom his freedom.

---------------------------(BOX)------------------------

Police can’t even touch me

Throughout the incident, Bakliwal allegedly boasted of his influence, claiming the police wouldn’t act against him while continuing to issue threats. Kasliwal and his family were terrified. Following Bakliwal’s January 24 scuffle with traffic police, he was arrested and forced to kneel. Kasliwal then approached CP Pravin Pawar and DCP Nitin Bagate, leading to an official complaint. On Saturday, Satara PI Sangram Tathe was directed to take action, resulting in Bakliwal’s arrest.