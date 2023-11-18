Baliram Patil Vidyalaya alumni meet held after 22 years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : A friendly gathering of former students of the 2000-01 batch of Baliram Patil Vidyalaya was held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday. The event was attended by Vinod Mehra, the former principal of the college, as the president and senior professor K Khanna as the chief guest and offered valuable guidance to the alumni.

After a gap of twenty-two years, a reunion of the former students of the 2000-01 batch was organized. The event received an enthusiastic response from all the former students who participated with great zeal. Memories of the past were rekindled after twenty-two years. The memories of all the respected teachers were cherished. All the classmates expressed their gratitude towards them. In their speeches, the alumni expressed their gratitude to all the teachers who played a pivotal role in shaping their skills by providing them with the opportunity to nurture their inherent qualities.

Tripti Sadavarte, Swati Kolte, Kanchan Chitte, Pradeep Bhalerao, Naresh Barthare, Prashant Gawli, Samadhan Patil, Sachin Tathe, Sujata Dixit, Jayashree Metkar, Vaishali Tupe, and Pooja Nazirkar were among those present on the occasion.