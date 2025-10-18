Bamu Administrative campuses to remain have 9 days Diwali holidays

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city and Dharashiv sub-centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will have Diwali holidays between October 18 and 26.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari announced the new academic calendar on the first day of the new academic year. The academic calendar is being implemented as it is. The administration already conducted the Youth Festival and Avishkar Festival as per the calendar.

The Diwali vacation for the affiliated colleges already started on October 16. They will have holidays up to November 4. Their second session will commence on November 5.

Box

Academic depts

The academic departments of the city and sub-campuses have Diwali vacations up to October 28, from October 12 while the administrative departments' staff will get Diwali vacations between October 18 and 26.

“During this period, all administrative departments of the university, including examinations, accounts, establishment, student welfare, library, and academics, will also remain closed,” said Dr Prashant Amritkar, the university registrar. The academic departments of the university will start on October 29, and the administrative departments on October 27.