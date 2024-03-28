Bamu ahead in NEP implementation across the State

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) is ahead in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 across the State.

It may be noted that the Central Government made NEP 2020 to make youth competent and efficient to face global-level challenges. The State Government decided to implement the NEP immediately. All the universities including Bamu started the implementation of the policy for the postgradaute and autonomous colleges. Several universities are facing difficulties in the implementation of the policy. However, Bamu is ahead in the whole process.

Talking to the newspaper, Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade said that Bamu successfully implemented the NEP for the postgraduate departments and autonomous colleges from the academic year 2023-24. He said that the Bamu is ahead in the State in the implementation of the new policy.

“Before the implementation, the process of ‘Restructuring, Redesign syllabus, Scheme of Examination and preparing required ordinances, including examination’ was done. The university is all set to introduce NEP for undergraduate courses in the coming academic year. The process of revising courses, examination and marking patterns is underway through different authorities and bodies,” he said.

Dr Walmik Sarwade said that awareness was created among all stakeholders- students, teachers, education societies, principals and authorities and board members through the different workshops and camps.

Box

--There are 350 colleges in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv districts.

---2.50 lakh students studying 137 courses, including B A, B Com, BCA, BSc, BCS

--Implementation for academic year 2024-25

Box

Imp to local history, art and culture in IKS

The NEP 2020 recommends the incorporation of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) into the curriculum at all levels of education. Each student from the first semester of the UG batches of BA, B Com and B Sc from the year 20-24-25 will have to take any one of the given papers in IKS. Each paper will have two credits. There will be an examination of 50 marks, including 20 marks internally. The IKS syllabus which has given importance to topics related to the history, art and culture of Marathwada was released for the students of all faculties.