BAMU announces exam regulations: Hall ticket mandatory, PRN will not be allowed

Degree and PG examinations scheduled to begin on April 2

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has announced important regulations for the upcoming degree and postgraduate examinations scheduled to begin on April 2.

The university clarified that appearing for the exam with a Permanent Registration Number (PRN) will not be permitted. Students must possess their official hall tickets, distributed by their respective colleges, to be allowed to take the exam. Examinations taken using a PRN will have results reserved.

To maintain a fair examination environment, the university has implemented several measures. Mobile phones and electronic gadgets will be strictly prohibited for everyone except the exam centre head. A team of 37 flying squads will conduct surprise inspections at exam centres across four districts. Any malpractice identified will be met with immediate action.

To expedite the result declaration process, BAMU has designated 16 and 8 assessment centers for degree and postgraduate courses, respectively, with the goal of announcing results within 30 days of the summer 2024 exams.

Regulations for staff and teachers

Exam question paper handlers, including teachers and staff, are also subject to regulations. They are prohibited from using mobile phones during the question paper download process. University authorities have warned that principals and centre heads will face strict action if any malpractice occurs at their centres.

Reporting requirements from colleges

Colleges are required to submit online reports to the university immediately following the exams. These reports will include student attendance, absence details, and any instances of malpractice identified. Students are advised to collect their hall tickets from their colleges within the designated timeframe and familiarize themselves with the exam rules to avoid any complications, said Dr Bharti Gawli, director of the examination department.