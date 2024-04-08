Bamu asked to submit report of action

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district administration instructed Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) to take action against those who are responsible for uploading wrong data online.

It may be noted the university uploaded the date of staff for election duty on the NIC portal. The names of 11 dead employees from the city campus and Dharashiv sub-centre were figured in the list. This maligned the image of the Election Commission and District Administration.

Angry over this, district collector and election returning officer Deelip Swami issued a notice to the incharge registrar of Bamu Dr Prashant Amrutkar last week, asking as to how the names of dead employees were uploaded on the portal.

Swami directed Bamu to suspend employees concerned for providing wrong data. On this, registrar Dr Amrutkar made unclear clarification. In the clarification, it was stated data of employees based on January 1, 2024, was uploaded while four employees died on January 19, this created confusion. The district administration claimed that Bamu updated the date on February 22.

So, the district collector on Monday asked the university registrar to take action against the guilty and submit its report.