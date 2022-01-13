Bamu calls 50 pc staff on duty; biometric attendance cancelled

Aurangabad, Jan 13:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has started college only 50 per cent employees daily in all the departments because of Covid situation.

It may be noted that the State Government has asked to stop actual teaching in universities and colleges up to February 15 with the rise in Covid and Omicron patients in the State.

Following this, the registrar issued a letter to all academic and administrative heads to call only 50 per cent of staff on a rotation basis to reduce crowding for the employees' safety.

There are some departments which only one staff. In such a situation, the departments head can take a decision as per the requirement of the works. All the officers and employees will have to complete the pending works on duty.

The Department heads will have to send the attendance report to the Establishment Department as and when required.

Biometric attendance stopped

Bamu administration also stopped the biometric attendance until January 31 as safety measures.

All the attendance will be done on the traditional register by maintaining social distancing.