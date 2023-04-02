Bamu cancels Kolwadi exam centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) on Sunday Dr Pramod Yeole decided to Kolwadi examination centre of undergraduate courses for irregularities in examination work.

It may be noted that the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) started conducting the various undergraduate course examinations including B A, B Com and B Sc, last month.

One of the centres of UG was allotted to a college at Kolwadi in Kannad tehsil.

However, when a flying squad visited the centre on Friday, it was found that the college changed the location of the centre without permission.

The students who were given the centre at late Govindrao Patil Jivrakh Patil Senior College (Kolwadi, Kannad) while they were taking the examinations at Radha Govind Shikshan Prasar Mandal’s school in Aurala village without the permission of the university. The distance between the college and the centre was 20 km. The flying squad submitted a report.

Taking serious note of the incident, VC Dr Pramod Yeole today decided to cancel the examination centre.

Now, the students will take their further papers at Shivaji College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Kannad.

Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gavli directed the college concerned to make transportation arrangements for the students to reach the new centre.

In the orders, it was stated that the college would be held responsible if any student is deprived of examination. Dr Gavli appealed to students, teachers, and principals to take note of it.

Box

Stern action be taken

The university administration will take serious action for the irregularities during the examination period.

Box

Probe committee formed

Bamu administration set up an enquiry committee into the changing the examination centre by Govindrao Patil Jeevrakh Patil Senior College without permission. The panel will visit the college concerned on April 3. Dr Bharati Gavli said that further action against the college would be taken on the basis of the probe committee’s report.