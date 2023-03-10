BAMU contractual employee protest for salaries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Contractual employees of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) have not received their salaries for the months of January and February due to a faulty biometric machine. On Wednesday, around 443 contractual workers protested in front of the administrative building of the university and demanded their salaries. The protesters then gathered in front of the hall where Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole was holding a meeting.

After a delegation of professors, led by Satish Dandge, informed the VC that the salaries of regular professors had also been stopped, Dr Yeole met with the protesting employees and assured them that the process of the arrears bill for the month of January will be completed by Friday evening. Kiranraj Pandit, Bhagwan Nikalje, Rajdeep Sonwane, Ishwar Kale and others were present.