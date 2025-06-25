Bamu declares B Com result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Examinations Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has declared the result of B Com courses.

Nearly 4319 students of B Com pattern-2018 and 28,465 students of B Com-pattern 2022 took the March-April-2025 summer session examinations in April and May.

Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr B N Dole said that the result of the B Com course was declared within 34 days after the examination. The result was declared on June 23 and 24.