Bamu declares B Com result
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 25, 2025 22:50 IST2025-06-25T22:50:03+5:302025-06-25T22:50:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Examinations Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has declared the result of B Com ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Examinations Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has declared the result of B Com courses.
Nearly 4319 students of B Com pattern-2018 and 28,465 students of B Com-pattern 2022 took the March-April-2025 summer session examinations in April and May.
Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr B N Dole said that the result of the B Com course was declared within 34 days after the examination. The result was declared on June 23 and 24.Open in app