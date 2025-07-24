Bamu declares result of 122 courses declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) declared the result of 122 different undergraduate and postgraduate courses so far.

The students of the traditional and professional courses took the summer session examination in March-April 2025 in various phases. Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr B N Dole said that the university announced the result of 122 courses to date. He said that the result of 88 per cent of the courses were released in just 30 days. The results of LLB -three and five-year duration courses were out on Tuesday evening.

Faculty-wise number of courses result declared

The faculty-wise number of the courses declared by the Bamu is as follows: Undergraduate courses-38, NEP-21, MA(Pattern-2021)-13, M Sc (Pattern 2022)-11, M Sc (NEP)-24, Professional courses Law, B Ed and Pharmacy (six), Commerce and Management Sciences-four.