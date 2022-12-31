Bamu declares result of 4 courses

Aurangabad: The Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) declared the result of four courses on Friday and Saturday.

The university conducted the winter session November/December examination of different UG courses at 110 centres last recently.

The BoEE declared the result of four courses-B Sc (Animation), B Sc Refrigeration and Air Conditioning), B Sc (Workshop Technology) and B Sc (Automobile Technology). The students of these courses can access the result online. Vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the administration to trying to declare the result of the all courses before the time.