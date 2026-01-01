Bamu donates Rs 16.59 L to CM’s relief

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babashaeb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) sent Rs 16.59 lakh to chief minister’s relief fund to help the heavy rains and flood-affected areas of the State.

The State Government has made a public appeal for donations to help people affected by heavy rains. One day’s salary of 435 employees, statutory officers, and teachers was deducted

for the charity. The Accounts Department released the amount through RTGS to the CM’s relief fund.