Bamu ex-registrar Pagare passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sampatrao Deoji Pagare, former registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and a resident of Laxmi Colony, passed away on Saturday evening. He was 85 and leaves behind wife, two sons, four daughters and extended family.

S D Pagar, a veteran lawyer, worked as a political science teacher at Milind College of Arts.

Later, he worked as a deputy registrar in Bamu for many years. Pagare retired as registrar of Bamu in 1996. The last rites will be performed on him at the crematorium near the weekly market of cantonment at 2 pm on January 7. He was the father of retired chief Engineer Hemant Pagare and lawyer Anand Pagare.