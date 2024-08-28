Bamu forms panel to establish Skill Centre at Ambejogai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will set up a skills development centre (SDC) at Ambejogai soon.

The university formed a special committee for sending proposals for the establishment of the centre and course design.

The first meeting of the panel was held at Yashwantrao Chavan College of Ambejogai on Wednesday. The State Government provided 25 acres of land for the establishment of SDC.

Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade, committee president Principal Dr Gautam Samiti, Dr Narendra Kale, Principal Dr Babasaheb Gore, director of Adyakavi Mukundraj Dr Kailas Ambhure, Principal Dr Shivdas Shirsath and senator Dr Munjabad Dhondge were present.

Box

Land handed over to Bamu

The Government handed over 254 acres of Government land to the university recently. Bamu had requested the Beed district administration for the possession of the land.

There are provisions in the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, to start job-oriented skills-based courses within the jurisdiction of the university.The SDC will come at Ambejogai after Jalna. The vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole unveiled the board of the SDC last year. Bamu submitted a proposal of Rs 25 crore to the Skills Development Department of State and Central Governments.