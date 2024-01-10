Bamu gets Marathwada’s 1st BioTech-Incubation Centre;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (AIC-BAMU) Foundation has received permission to start Marathwada’s first Biotechnology Incubation Centre.

Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) from the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India invited proposals from the incubation centres of the country for the Biotechnology Incubation Centre under its e-Yuva Centre scheme.

AIC-Bamu Foundation was selected to set up the E-Yuva Centre to provide help to innovators of Biotechnology in the region.

Chief Executive Officer of AIC Amit Ranjan said that the centre would support innovators and entrepreneurs in the Biotechnology domain and help in creating a startup ecosystem among the Marathwada region of the State of the university. He said that the AIC was shortlisted for setting up the E-Yuva centre supported by BIRAC.

Box

8 Startups selected for 65 L funding

Meanwhile, the second meeting of the Incubator Seed Fund Management Committee of AIC was held recently for the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme. In the meeting, the office-bearers approved the proposal of eight Startups for the fund support of Rs 65 lakh. A total of 29 Startup companies submitted proposals for fund support.

Of them, eight were selected in two categories. Funds will be disbursed to the selected start-ups on submission of Utilization Certificate (UC) and based on submission of their development as per milestone submitted to AIC BAMU Foundation.

Box

Names of selected Startups

Names of selected Startups in two categories are as follows:

1. For Grant-in-Aid (five )

--Eloop Charging Solutions Private Limited

--Vitalcore Solutions Private Limited

-- Oshin Veritas Institute of Quality Solutions LLP

--Techhomage Technologies LLP

--Tunespay Advertising Private Limited

2. For Convertible Debentures (three)

--Nutrimillets Foods Private Limited

--ROWIDO LLP

--Metazen Digital Private Limited