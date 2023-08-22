Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will host the state-level Inter-University Youth Festival during the current academic year.

The university administration received a letter from the office of the Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais about this evening.

The Inter-University Youth Festival for all the universities is organised across the state in November every year.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle who attended a meeting held in Raj Bhavan in June showed interest in conducting the youth festival.

Bamu received a letter from the Principal secretary of Raj Bhavan Santosh Kumar on Tuesday evening, allowing hosting the event. The youth festival will be organised between November 5 and 10.

Box

Who will participate?

More than 1200 young artists from 30 non-agriculture, agriculture and autonomous universities of the state will arrive in the city to participate in the festival. Bamu hosted the same festival in 2016 during the tenure of the director of Students Development Dr Suhas Morale. Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the process of forming different committees is underway for both youth festivals.

Box

Varsity level youth festival next month

The university-level Central Youth Festival (CYF) will be organised on its campus from September 4 to 7.

Box

Joyous to become host: VC Dr Yeole

“Many big programmes were held in the university during the last four years. They included State Krida Mahotsav, the All India Commerce Conference, and West Zone Vice Chancellors’ Conference. It is a pleasure to get the opportunity to host the State level Inter-University Central Youth Festival which will be a grand ceremony,” Dr Pramod Yeole, VC.