Bamu goes cashless, students can pay fees online

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole inaugurated the cashless system on Thursday.

With this, students and visitors will be able to fill different forms and pay fees online from anywhere. The inaugural ceremony was held in the chamber of VC this evening.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Finance and Accounts Officer (FAO) Dr Sanjay Kawde, Dr Kailas Pathrikar, Dr Vishnu Karhale, Nitin Patil, Madhav Vagatkar, Ganesh Kharat and others were present.

Programmers Yashpal Salve, Ravindra Bankar and Santosh Patil have developed this software.

Earlier, students, teachers and students have to purchase forms and pay fees at the cash counter of the university campus to obtain various documents. They need to travel to visit the campus from their native place for this purpose.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Yeole issued directives to accept all types of fees and various forms of application through online and cashless methods considering the interests of the students including saving time required and travel expenses.

The cashless transaction facility was made available from today. Now, all the stakeholders can fees and purchase application forms at the cash counters on the university premises through cash or online mode for their convenience.

Students should register first and log in through the university link (http://online.bamu.ac.in/student) as per the prescribed procedure for this purpose.

The facility of downloading application forms in various PDF formats has been made available.

After downloading the application and paying the fees online, one should obtain the receipt through login.

Later, of forms should be submitted along with the receipt of fees with the appropriate documents to the examination department.

FAO Dr Sanjay Kavade said that all academic, administrative heads, teachers, non-teaching staff, students and principals of all colleges affiliated with the university should take note of this circular and act accordingly.