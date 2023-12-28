Bamu implements NEP & online affiliation & fees payment facility in 2023

By Mehboob Inamdar

(Year-ender)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) was in the limelight for many positive developments in the year 2023, including the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, online affiliation process, online fees acceptance, launching of new courses. Also, some negative things, including a decline in ranking and a teacher was accused in a harassment case, were reported this year.

Box

Positive development

--The university implemented NEP for the postgraduate departments and colleges in 2023 by redesigning all the courses, marking and patterns on a big level, in its history.

--Bamu started accepting online fees from students, teachers, researchers and visitors. This helped in saving time and money for those who are out of the city and State. Earlier, one has to visit the cash counter of the campus to pay the fees.

--A total of new two M Pharm courses (Pharmaceutics and Quality Assurance) were launched as per the requirement of the market.

--The administration took the decision to give autonomy to the affiliated colleges, making major changes in its policy. There was no provision for allotting autonomy to the colleges during its 65-year history.

--Online affiliation process implemented for all the 480 colleges, to put a check on corruption. Earlier, a team of experts used to visit the colleges and examine all infrastructure and facilities. It was a lengthy process.

-For-First time in the university’s history, the action of declaring 33 colleges ineligible for affiliation until they comply with the norms was taken this year. Bamu completed the academic audit of 391 colleges. The colleges improved their infrastructure and facilities due to this while those ignored faced action.

--The historic gate of the university was renovated after more than five decades. The administration planned to construct a new gate. Because of opposition, the plan was cancelled. Its renovation and beautification works were carried out and former President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the gate.

-- The administration will carry out an online academic and administrative audit of 55 departments located in the city campus and Dharashiv sub-centre soon. The decision was just a few days ago.

Box

Negative incidents

--The university failed to get rank in the top 100 universities of the country in the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) of 2023. It had obtained 83rd rank in 2022, followed by 76th in 2021.

--A teacher of the Dramatics Department of the university was made accused in a student’s sexual harassment case. This created a sensation in society and maligned the image of Bamu.

--It discontinued the International Journalism course which was recognised by UNESCO. This was the first course in the State which had an international level syllabus.

--The recruitment process of 73 teachers which started after 12 to 15 years was not completed because of some objections.