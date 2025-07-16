Bamu invites proposals from colleges for workshops

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will organise workshops for the students on various topics during this academic year. The proposal is invited from the university departments and affiliated colleges.

Director of the Students Development Department, Dr Kailas Ambhure, said various workshops would be held every year in the university premises and affiliated colleges. He said that funds would be made available by the university for the said workshop.

“The postgraduate department and college can submit the proposal along with the necessary documents to the university by July 31,” he said. Workshops on entrepreneurship development, budding writers, drama training camps, environmental protection training, waste-free college competition, and general knowledge competition will be held. A total of forty students can participate in each of these two-day workshops.

Preference to be given to colleges with 'NACC' assessment

Preference will be given to colleges with an NAAC assessment for this workshop. The proposals should have documents like a certificate of NAAC, participation in the Youth Festival in the academic year 2024, proof of payment of fines or fees in connection, a no-objection certificate from the Student Development Department after May 9, 2025, information about the Anti-Ragging Committee and the Student Grievance Redressal Committee.