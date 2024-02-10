Bamu lacks facility of sufficient cameras

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The campus of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) lacks the required close-circuit TV cameras. This came to light when some goons tried to kidnap three minor girls on the premises. Such type incidents took place in the university in the past too.

However, it has come to light that the university, where thousands of students are studying, still does not have enough CCTV cameras. Police investigations are now dependent on CCTV cameras in Smart City.

As reported earlier by this newspaper, the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NILET) is located on the university premises. Three girls studying went out of the hostel in the evening. They were returning to the hostel from Y-Point after walking around. Suddenly, three bullet riders came there and blocked their way. The girls ignored them and continued walking.

But, the goons started teasing the girls. One of them got down from the bullet and tried to hold the hand of a student and kidnap her. On hearing the screams of the frightened girls, the nearby students rushed to help the girls. An untoward incident was averted.

Police Inspector Rekha Londhe said that a case had been registered under the section of molestation and child sexual abuse on Friday night. PSI Harun Shaikh is on the case. The police suspect that the accused entered through the main entrance but fled towards the caves. The lack of adequate street lights and CCTV cameras on the campus is creating difficulties in the investigation. There is a CCTV camera installed by Smart City at Y-Point. Also, police have started collecting CCTV footage from outside areas.