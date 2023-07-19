Bamu launches 1st ever 4-yr degree course with NEP pattern

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of Management Science of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) launched BCA (honours), the first four-year integrated courses as per the pattern given in the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

It may be noted that the university decided to implement NEP from the current Academic Year (AY).

So, a four-year-undergraduate degree BCA, under the guidance of Commerce and Management Science faculty dean Dr Walmik Sarwade was designed as per the structure and pattern of NEP. The course was launched from the ongoing new AY.

How is it different from the earlier course?

As per the old structure, the duration of the course was three years with six semesters. Now, the duration is of four years and there is more stress on the practicals and skills on the basis of NEP guidelines. The subjects range from basic to updates of the concerned field. Director of the Management Science Department Dr Farooque Khan said that the course was designed considering the interest of students who hail from rural areas and humble backgrounds. He said that the main objective of the university behind this is that students from the region should be equipped with latest knowledge of the field

Who can join it?

The practical-oriented course has 40 seats intake and any candidates who have HSC from Arts or Commerce or Science streams can apply for the course.

Where it is in demand?

The course is in high demand from the industry. One who completes the courses can get job opportunities in various prominent companies such as programmers, analysts, data scientists, data analysts and Artificial Intelligence Engineers.

Diploma in Hospital Admin Mgmt also launched

The Management Science Department of the university has also launched another one-year course diploma in Hospital Administration and management from the current academic year. There is a good demand for professionals in the hospital management and administration departments of the health sector. Even doctors and experts in the medical are doing courses in hospital management.

For details, one may contact, the director of the department Dr Farooque Khan.