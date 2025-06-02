Bamu launches 1st ever ‘Hons’ degree course

B Sc-Industrial Electronics

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) is launching the first-ever four-year degree 'Honours' courses this year in line with the new National Educational Policy (NEP)-2020.

Pro-Vice Chancellor of Bamu Dr Walmik Sarwade said that the students of the courses would get the opportunity to work directly in a reputed company for two semesters and would also be given a stipend.

As per the new National Education Policy (NEP), vocational and four-year degree courses are being started from the academic year 2025-26.

The Academic Council meeting held on May 9 under the chairmanship of VC Vijay Fulari, approved the four courses. They are B.Sc (Hons)-Industrial Electronics, B.Sc (Hons)-Data Science, BCA (Hons) and BA Psychology (Hons). The B.Sc Data Science will have 30 seats and the remaining three courses will have 40 seats each.

Madhav Vagatkar, the Deputy Registrar of the Postgraduate Department said that students who passed 12th Science, Arts and Commerce would be admitted to the courses. He said that interested students should contact the Department of Electronics, Computer Science, Management and Psychology.

MoUs with reputed companies for students' hands-on training

The university has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with reputed companies for all four courses. Students will also be able to gain hands-on experience of these companies. The ‘Electronics’ companies include Deogiri Electronics, Siemens, CTR Manufacturing,

Endress Hauser, Verroc, Sterlight, Videocon, Dhoot Transmission, Krish Automation, Flash Electronics, Rosenberger and Adonis.

The 'BCA' course is starting in the Commerce and Management Department. The companies for apprenticeship are Mytech Solutions, LBE Group, Ventis, Cresedo, Uniotech, Technik, Expert Global, JLL, Boost Media, Tech Surya, HDLC and Brain Tech Software, while the 'Data Science' course is starting in the Computer Science Department.

The companies for the students of this course are Expert Global Solution, Yashshree Press and Findability Sciences. While the BA- Psychology is starting in the Department. The renowned mental hospitals in the city, Shanti Nursing Home, Dr Qadri Mental Hospital, Tupakari Hospital and Pranit Counseling Center are included in this course.

Jobs & employment oriented courses: Pro-VC

“The number of graduates who have not found employment opportunities even after completing their degrees and postgraduate degrees is increasing. Against this backdrop, the four courses, which will be started on the principle of 'multiple entry and multiple exits', will guarantee 100 per cent employment and self-employment,” said Dr Walmik Sarwade.