Bamu launches short-term course on Autotronics

Aurangabad, April 5:

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra (DDUKK) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has launched a short term training course on ‘Autotronics.’

The registration process for the course has already started. The objective of the course is to deliver the fundamental knowledge of Automobile Electronics, so as to enrich the aspirants for future job prospects.

The course has been designed to cater for the changing needs in the automotive sector. Initially, the course intake will be only 20. The course is also helpful to engineering, and vocational undergraduate students.

The course was designed for 40 hours which includes theory as well as practical sessions. It will be organised from April 25 to May 2, 2022. The last date of registration is April 23, 2022. Each participant will get a certificate on the successful completion of the course.

Those who have completed a Diploma in Mechanical, Automobile or Pursuing, B E (Mechanical, Automobile Engineering) or B Voc (Automobile, Industrial Automation) or B Sc (Automobile) are eligible to apply for the course.

Aspirants can visit the link (https://forms.gle/UBnLo5K8bAgQpL3Q7) for registration. For details, one may contact assistant professors of Automobile Division V D Ushir and A A Sambare.

Box

What is the course content?

The course content included Fundamentals of Automotive Electronics; Sensors and Actuators; Automotive Control Systems; Engine Management System; Calibration and Diagnostics Standards and Microcontrollers and Memories.