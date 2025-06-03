Bamu launches upgraded website

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) launched its upgraded website on Tuesday. Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari inaugurated the upgraded portal (https://www.bamu.ac.in) at the Management Council hall.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and other statutory offices were present. The new website is student-centric and structured simply to find out the content that users are looking for.

The admission and recruitment process is being done online through ‘Samarth Portal. In view of this, the University Network Information Centre (UNIC) of Bamu upgraded the portal.

UNIC director Dr Pravin Yannawar and his team worked for the initiative.

VC Dr Vijay Fulari said that the portal of an institution is a mirror, so, the website of the Bamu is now more user-friendly and attractive. Students, staff and faculty, affiliated colleges and the general public are its frequent users. Therefore, four types of home pages will be opened for the users.

Based on the user types, the administration is feeding the right content that they may be looking for rather than searching through the whole website. The officers said that security is another major aspect of this new website, learning from the various intrusions happening in recent times wherein mostly the websites of the academic institutions are targeted since the stakeholders majority being students.

“So this, new website is robust in security with added Secured Socket Layer (SSL) that most banking websites use. The website can be easily loaded on any device with speed, that is one of the features of it,” they said.