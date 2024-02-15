Bamu makes ID card mandatory for staff, students
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 15, 2024 08:20 PM2024-02-15T20:20:02+5:302024-02-15T20:20:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has made identity cards compulsory for staff members. The Registrar of the university issued a circular on Wednesday evening.
In the circular, it was stated that teaching, and non-teaching staff members of the university in the city campus and Dharashiv sub-centres, Santpith Paithan, Model College of Ghansaungi, skilled and non-skill employees and security guards hired through a private agency will have to carry identity card. The students should possess their identity cards on campus. All academic and administrative heads were instructed to implement the decision seriously.