BAMU & MGMU signs MoU for mutual benefits

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and MGM University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collaboration and cooeration to facilitate sharing and exchanging of advanced knowledge and procedures with a view to provide platform for mutual benefit from each other's initiatives.

A meeting was recently held in the Management Council Room of Bamu under the chairmanship of Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade.

Bamu registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar and MGMU registratr registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and Head of Training-Placement Department Dr. Parminder Kaur Dhingra were present.A positive discussion was held between Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari and VC Dr Vilas Sapkal about the contribution of both the institutions.

The MoU will promote and advance the skill development of students studying within MGM University to drive advancements in innovations, and sustainability combining traditional wisdom with modem innovation. The MoU was signed for three yeras.

Deputy registrar of Planning and Statistics Department Krishna Dabhade, Dr Sanjay Shinde, Indal Jadhav, Ritesh Varhekar worked for the agreement. This MoU sets forth the intention of the parties for increased collaboration, cooperation and interaction and does not create any legal commitments.