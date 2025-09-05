Bamu secures rank in 100 top State Public Univeristies

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) obtained a place in the top 100 State Public Universities list of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2025 on Thursday.

However, the rank of Bamu went down this year compared to last year.

The Ministry of Education of the Central Government declares the NIRF ranking every year to rank higher educational institutions in the country based on objective criteria to promote competitive excellence in higher educational institutions. The 10th edition of NIRF was declared today.

Bamu secured 46th NIRF rank in the State Public Universities list in 2024. This time around, it was found in the 100 top public universities list. The Ministry has declared the ranking of top 50 universities only while the ranking remainig (51 to 100) universities is not made public.

Box

Only 8 universities of State found place in list

A total of eight universities of the State found a place in the NIRF list of Public Universities list. Savitribai Phule Pune University topped the State and 11th in the country while Mumbai University is on second place in State and 12th position in the country.

The State level position of the remaining six universities is as follows: COEP Technological University-Pune ( third in State, 43rd in country), Shivaji University-Kolhapur (fourth in State, 45th in country), Bamu, Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth (Rahuri), North Maharashtra University-Jalgaon and Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University-Nagpur (all in top 100 universities list)