Bamu set to shine in NAAC Re-Accreditation Process: Commitment to Academic Excellence

By Mehboob Inamdar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has completed all preparations to face the fourth cycle of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

It may be noted that the State Government made NAAC accreditation mandatory for higher educational institutes across the State.

The grade of an institute decides the future of students, funding, grants and projects. Every institute or university has to seek an NAAC grade after five years. The internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) of the university has already filed a Self Study Report (SSR) for re-accreditation (fourth cycle).

Talking to this newspaper, Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade said that the administration completed all the preparations for the NAAC accreditation. “SSR was submitted and the process of data validation and verification (DVV) was done. Currently, Bamu has a grade-A. All hopes a good grade in this cycle of accreditation,” he said.

With the submission of the SSR, the data is validated and verified using an online mechanism which generates a pre-qualifier score.

A Peer Team of NAAC comprising former vice-chancellors, Pro-VCs, and experts from education is likely to visit the Bamu campus next month for the inspection.

There are 476 affiliated colleges within the jurisdiction of the university. Of them, 120 have NAAC grade

Box

Grades in 3 cycles

It may be noted that Bamu obtained a B-plus grade with 75.5 points in the first cycle in 2005. The university applied for the second cycle of re-accreditation in 2013 and received an A grade with a 3.07 cumulative grade points average (CGPA) out of five. It received a grade A with 3.22 (CGPA) points in the re-accreditation for the third time in 2019.

Box

High weightage for research, teaching-learning

There are a total 1000 points for the evaluation of different parameters. The criterion-wise differential weightages for the HEIs are as follows:

Curricular Aspects----------150

Teaching-learning and Evaluation---200

Research, Innovations and Extension—250

Infrastructure and Learning Resources—100

Student Support and Progression---100

Governance, Leadership and Management—100

Institutional Values and Best Practices---100

Box

Hopes for good grade

There is high hope of getting an A-plus this time on the basis of some strong points.

Some of the strong points of the university are as follows;

-- Outcome Based Education curriculum for most of the academic programme

--Academic Flexibility to all University Departments since 2006-07

--Trendsetter in Skill-based Education, B. Voc. and M. Voc in Industrial Automation and Automobile Technology

-The university developed 14 software inhouse through the University Network and Information Centre (UNIC) with the implementation of E-

governance. The university has an Incubation and Innovation Ecosystem which fosters a dynamic platform for 66 startups and entrepreneurs with Patents

Box

Challenges before Bamu

There are some challenges before the university, which are as follows;

---No recruitment of teachers against sanctioned posts

--Insufficient number of faculty positions in the effective implementation of the National Education Policy 2020

--To maintain the institutional infrastructure without financial support.