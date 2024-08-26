Bamu should be developed on the line of IIT: Dr Sanap

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Accepting a challenge of new technology, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) should be developed on the lines of IITs,” said Dr Gajanan Sanap, the Management Council member of Bamu.

He was speaking in a programme on ‘Contribution of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in the Development of Marathwada’s Education’ organised at S B College of Science as part of the foundation day celebration of Bamu.

College principal Dr Anil Shankarwar presided over the function. Vice- Principal Dr Deepak Kayande and Dr Kshama Khobragade were also present. Dr Gajanan Sanap said that the education system is changing rapidly and information technology is spreading rapidly.

“ Therefore, we have to work at the level of basic facilities, working departments, colleges, manpower in the university,” he added. Dr Dhanraj Kamble proposed a vote of thanks. Principal Dr Anil Shankarwar delivered a presidential speech.