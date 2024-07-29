Bamu signs MoU for ‘iLike’ career-oriented courses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (Mou) with Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd (MKCL) to offer career-oriented courses through Incredible Learning Innovations for Knowledge Empowerment’ (iLike).

The students will be able to pursue the courses simultaneously with their degree courses from the academic year 2024-25.

It may be noted that Bamu is desirous to build a multi-disciplinary higher education ecosystem in its campuses and colleges for practical implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)2020.

To achieve these objectives, it entered into collaboration with MKCL, as its knowledge partner for offering a series of career-oriented courses throughbrand name ‘iLike.’ A meeting was held in the Management Council room today under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Phulari.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarawade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar, Director of Examination and Evaluation Board Dr Bharati Gawali and others were present. Managing Director of MKCL Bina Kamat, Senior General Manager Revati Namjoshi, Divisional Coordinator Balkishan Baldawa and others were present from MKCL.

Dr Prashant Amritkar (from Bamu) and Bina Kamat (from MKCL) signed the MoU. The MKCL has created a basket of online courses called 'iLike.

These courses are designed to respond to emerging technologies, markets, job roles, and international certification standards. They attempt to imbibe job-role readiness, desired professional and social behaviour, self-confidence, and growth mindset necessary for higher education students to enter successfully into the 21st-century workspace and grow therein effectively as employees or entrepreneurs.