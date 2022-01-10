Bamu teachers, employees to have 28 public holidays in 2022

Aurangabad, Jan 10:

The teachers and employees of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will have 28 public holidays in the year 2022.

Of them, six holidays fall on Sunday. The public holidays declared by the divisional commissioner and district collector will be applicable. Some of the holidays are as follows; Republic Day (January 26)-Wednesday, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (February 19)-Saturday, Holi (March 18)-Friday, Gudi Padwa (April 2)-Saturday, Mahaveer Jayanti and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14)-Thursday, Ramzan Eid (May 3)-Tuesday and Diwali (October 24)-Monday.

University registrar issued a circular of holidays on Monday.