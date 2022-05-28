Bamu teachers to get promotion

Aurangabad, May 28:

The administration of Dr Babasahedb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) asked the teachers working in the different departments to submit a proposal for the promotion under Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).

Those teachers who were appointed from the university fund and later, the Government took the responsibility of their salary are eligible to apply.

The university had recruitment assistant professors, and association processors in various new departments under the different schemes.

The teachers were absorbed in the departments when the scheme’s tenure was over.

Their salaries were being done from the university fund.

It had a burden on Bamu’s financial condition. The administration requested the State Government to take responsibility for their salary. The Government accepted the responsibility in two phases. The first phase was for the year 2014-15 while the second was held for the year 2015-16. The last date for submission of the proposal in the prescribed format is June 6.