Bamu team leaves for Indradhansuh Youth Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University left for the State-level Indradhanush Youth Festival. Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University (Jalgaon) is hosting the State-level youth festival, which was kicked off on Wednesday.

A total of 44 young artists from colleges and university’s postgraduate departments in four districts were selected for this festival. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Director of Student Welfare Department Dr Kailash Ambhure, wished best of luck for the team.

Team's cultural coordinator Gautam Sonawane, team head Dr Sanjay Sangvikar, and women's team head Dr Vishakha Shirwadkar have accompanied the artists.

Music group guide Sanket Rajput, dance group guide Sanjay Jadhav, assistant Kavita Divekar, Rama Patole, Rajesh Mungse and others are also with them.