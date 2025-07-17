Bamu tightens noose around PG colleges, seeks teachers' appointment details

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University started tightening the noose around postgraduate colleges within its jurisdiction.

Bamu asked all the affiliated PG colleges from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Jalna and Dharashiv to furnish details online about permanent teachers appointed at the colleges.

The deputy registrar of the academic section (affiliation) has sought details online from PG institutes up to July 19. The administration announced that the colleges will be held responsible if the information is not given within the given details.

The information of teachers should contain ‘probation period, continuation orders, biometric attendance and entry of salary deposited in teachers’ accounts.

It may be noted that there are 100 PG colleges in the four districts so far. The PG colleges specially professional ones, collect hefty fees from candidates while teachers are paid very low or temporary teaching faculties are appointed to save money.

Most of the temporary teachers are qualified for full-time positions. As per the norms, the colleges should appoint full-time teachers with a scale approved by the Government. However, no one dares to ask the colleges about this, as they use political power to suppress the voice of teachers. Some of the colleges deposit 100 pc salary in the teachers account but take back 50 pc later just to it on paper.